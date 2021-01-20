On Jan. 12, Gregory Dunfield, proprietor of Seattle-based developer GMD, held an open meeting to discuss the design of Bluebird Village. GMD will take millions of dollars of our money out of our community, through direct subsidization of the property (leased to them at $1 per year via a shell corporation) and federal and state tax credits. At the end of the 15-year project life, Mr. Dunfield said, GMD plans to sell the property—likely at millions of dollars, if not tens of millions of dollars, of profit to GMD. And almost nothing to the city of Ketchum. When asked what the project cost was, Mr. Dunfield replied, “This will be the most expensive taxpayer-funded housing project in the history of Idaho.” He did not tell us what the cost of the project will be.
If built as proposed, it will forever change the Ketchum downtown. We all agree we need low-income housing, but not smack dab in the middle of Ketchum’s downtown business core.
“Bluebird” is going to be across from Atkinsons’ between East Street and Walnut Avenue and between Fourth and Fifth streets. The design that was presented on a Zoom meeting Thursday night looks more like a building or a prison that belongs in California or Chicago rather than in beautiful Ketchum. It is a four-story building with a height of 50 feet. It would consist of an East and West building, each with three stories of housing over one floor of parking, storage, management, amenity and commercial space. An elevator will serve the West building, which will be connected to the East building via a skybridge on the third level. There will be 56 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with parking for 34 vehicles. Depending on the number of occupants per unit, there could be an additional need for as many as 40-50 “on street” vehicles! Parking is already a problem in this area and there is the additional problem of trash and snow removal.
This is the wrong project for downtown Ketchum and it is irresponsible for the City Council to support it in any way!
Nancy Parry
Blaine County
I respectfully disagree with Dr. Perry's letter. Bluebird Village has 3 design options currently being discussed. It will fit into our community, and provide our workers with safe, decent and affordable housing. There will be 47 parking spaces, as well as a car share program, e-bike charging station and storage. Our workers will be able to walk to work, take the bus, bike or drive. Too many people say they are for housing for our workers-but not in their neighborhood. Bluebird will keep workers and dollars in our community, helping Ketchum remain vibrant and sustainable. Ketchum has over 5,000 jobs, but not enough affordable housing. To borrow from a housing trust group, "who will teach our children, care for our sick, and work in our restaurants without long-term, affordable housing." As we move through the process for Bluebird, concerned citizens will get the information they request. Please prioritize people over parking.
