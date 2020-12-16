Last week Liz Keegan wrote an opinion piece, “Yes to Bluebird Village.” I support what she wrote.

I have lived here for over 30 years, raised my children and been a part of this special community. In the last few years, many people who work here can no longer afford to live here. Commuting from Shoshone or Twin Falls means our workers cannot participate in community activities, and the economic impact of these workers spending their dollars out of Blaine County is huge.  

A couple of years ago, I looked for 11 months before I finally secured a rental. During that time, I considered moving out of Blaine County. We have lost many local people because they could not find affordable housing.

Bluebird Village is a big step toward housing our essential workers and reducing commuting time. We are a great community. We all need to pull together. 

Narda Pitkethly, Ketchum

