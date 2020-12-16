Last week Liz Keegan wrote an opinion piece, “Yes to Bluebird Village.” I support what she wrote.
I have lived here for over 30 years, raised my children and been a part of this special community. In the last few years, many people who work here can no longer afford to live here. Commuting from Shoshone or Twin Falls means our workers cannot participate in community activities, and the economic impact of these workers spending their dollars out of Blaine County is huge.
A couple of years ago, I looked for 11 months before I finally secured a rental. During that time, I considered moving out of Blaine County. We have lost many local people because they could not find affordable housing.
Bluebird Village is a big step toward housing our essential workers and reducing commuting time. We are a great community. We all need to pull together.
Narda Pitkethly, Ketchum
I couldnt agree more...with Haileymom. This is incredibly irresponsible to develop worker housing in this way and it will lose the support of the community if this project goes ahead as planned.
The other comment about commuting from Shoshone or Twin---there is a ton of housing going up in Hailey and Bellevue--aren't they also worthy of consideration? And when Quigly canyon is developed, it will be like having a whole new city in the valley. Building worker housing without parking in the middle of town on a terrifcly expensive lot is just...stupid?
I agree completely Narda... however I think the city needs to start realizing that our valley's workers, whether they make $14 or $40 per hour all drive CARS. They don't just drive them, but they also park them. Who knew, right? But all these projects being built with no parking attached is like watching a freight train crash in slow motion.
Haileymom, you are in support of workforce housing, but have a concern about parking. I have followed the advance of Bluebird Village, and there will be parking. Right now, the proposal is for nearly 50 parking spaces. There will be opportunities for public input. How about a car share program with electric vehicles, like other rural towns are doing, and how about e-bikes which can be used for commuting? The parking utilization rate in Ketchum is 77%. If you ask do I prefer housing over parking, I choose housing first.
