I look forward with relish to the new-found commitment to worker housing that those who opposed Bluebird Village claimed to support strongly—just not at the proposed Bluebird site. Now that Bluebird has hatched into a feathered something that Ketchum can be justly proud of, it’s time for more projects. Surely, we can count on the active participation of the opposition members who smugly proclaimed their dedication to providing affordable/worker housing—or can we? Was it all just a big NIMBY show—or a fake display in order to show solidarity with the NIMBYS? Yes, time will reveal who genuinely cares about worker housing affordability and the future of the town. I look forward but I’m not holding my breath.
Gary Hoffman, Ketchum
Bluebird, a great place to raise a family.
Badger: an animal that lives in the dark in a burrow and rarely comes out except to hector, annoy, and spout fake nonsense. Yes, the name fits the responses all right.
I notice Bluebird is rarely called "community housing" anymore but more often called " worker housing", as if in Ketchum, workers are something less than part of the community. I have also observed, from Hailey, that Ketchumites seem more comfortable with the idea of " their workers" crammed into a one big dorm like situation rather than integrated into the neighborhoods.
Truth in Labelling, I think it's time for your diaper change.
