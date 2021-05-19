I am baffled about the proposed Bluebird Village. We, the residents of Ketchum, had to vote to spend our tax dollars and allow bonds for the financing of a new fire station and new City Hall. I am likely not the only one who thought the city would sell the existing valuable City Hall property to help cover those costs and reduce our taxes—a wise use of our assets. I was obviously naive.
I continue to wonder how the city of Ketchum can even legally consider spending this much of our community resource without our vote.
Rebecca Reitinger, Ketchum
It is indeed baffling. A private project on public land built with public money, yet zero disclosure of its finances. So much for transparency in government. Here’s what I can parse from IME articles and statements in meetings by Mr. Dunfield. Total cost is $22mm. It’s not clear if that includes the free land or not, but let’s presume it does. $12.5mm of that comes from tax credits. According to Mr. Dunfield on 5/11, the tax credits pay the hard construction costs. Then $1.4mm from the City of Ketchum’s in lieu of fund and $560,000 from KURA (a city agency). So $14.5mm plus say $5mm in free land gets us to $19.5mm. Presumably, Mr. Dunfield is good for the balance of $2.5mm. Yes, that seems like very little money from the developer for a project they will own for 15 years. GMD also got reimbursed by Ketchum for its costs of applying for the tax credits, and will get a development fee for building Bluebird. It looks like its returns on the equity capital it puts in will be very high. Mr. Dunfield disputes this, but provides no information to refute it. Why not? He’s spending a great deal of our money. We deserve an accounting of it.
