I am baffled about the proposed Bluebird Village. We, the residents of Ketchum, had to vote to spend our tax dollars and allow bonds for the financing of a new fire station and new City Hall. I am likely not the only one who thought the city would sell the existing valuable City Hall property to help cover those costs and reduce our taxes—a wise use of our assets. I was obviously naive.

I continue to wonder how the city of Ketchum can even legally consider spending this much of our community resource without our vote.

Rebecca Reitinger, Ketchum

