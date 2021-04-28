As a concerned business owner and resident of the Wood River Valley for over 48 years, I would like to express my deepest feelings in opposition to the proposed Bluebird Village downtown Ketchum.
First, a massive four-story building in the downtown core will block the views of our beautiful Bald Mountain for everyone!
Second, where are the people supposed to park when 18 out of 47 parking places are tandem and there are 56 units, not to mention the retail spaces on the ground floor? We already have a parking problem in Ketchum. This development could possibly house 150 residents!
Third, how can the mayor and the city council give away the city of Ketchum’s property for $1 a year for 99 years? Where will the money go from the sale of all these units and the rental of retail spaces? Who is going to pay for maintenance and do the maintenance and snow removal?
Finally, this is absolutely the wrong location in downtown Ketchum! I’m not opposed to affordable housing. Find a more suitable location. We don’t need four-story dormitories in downtown Ketchum!
What is happening to our town is very sad indeed and will impact this city forever. Please don’t make this mistake.
Karen Dickens, Ketchum
As a part time Ketchum resident for 50 years and full time for 23 years and the provider of 53 affordable, worker housing, units with 140 residents, I feel somewhat qualified to comment on this letter. I understand the thinking of those who narrowly view any progress in Ketchum's approach to the future through the narrow vision of their own interests. This thinking has fought affordable housing, a new fire station, meaningful infrastructure improvements, introduction of jobs-creating businesses, etc. They reflexively object to anything that may impact their own cozy lives or their image of their fairy tale mountain village of 50 years ago. But they cloak this personal bias of self interest with a suddenly-hatched expertise in parking, architecture, concern for tenant rights (what, no air conditioning or bedroom windows!?), financing, attacks on capitalistic development, lack of views of Baldy(!), snow removal, etc. etc. The worst statement concerns fictions about the actual ownership and future use of the building itself...next worst is comparing it to other housing developments which have nothing to do with Bluebird itself. Grow a heart and try to develop a bit of compassion for those who suffer daily from the housing crisis. Or are you afraid that these lower-paid workers won't have the funds to patronize your high end business. Shame!
