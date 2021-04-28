As a concerned business owner and resident of the Wood River Valley for over 48 years, I would like to express my deepest feelings in opposition to the proposed Bluebird Village downtown Ketchum.

First, a massive four-story building in the downtown core will block the views of our beautiful Bald Mountain for everyone!

Second, where are the people supposed to park when 18 out of 47 parking places are tandem and there are 56 units, not to mention the retail spaces on the ground floor? We already have a parking problem in Ketchum. This development could possibly house 150 residents!

Third, how can the mayor and the city council give away the city of Ketchum’s property for $1 a year for 99 years? Where will the money go from the sale of all these units and the rental of retail spaces? Who is going to pay for maintenance and do the maintenance and snow removal?

Finally, this is absolutely the wrong location in downtown Ketchum! I’m not opposed to affordable housing. Find a more suitable location. We don’t need four-story dormitories in downtown Ketchum!

What is happening to our town is very sad indeed and will impact this city forever. Please don’t make this mistake.

Karen Dickens, Ketchum

