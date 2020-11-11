I did not plan on getting pulled over on my way home from Sun Valley. I was in Sun Valley to present a panel discussion around diversity in outdoor spaces. The deputy found me allegedly going 34 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Due to COVID, the deputy who pulled me over had a buff on. At first, I was thankful since I’m trying to be cautious. But when he came closer to my car, my heart sank and I got scared. The deputy’s buff was black with an overlay of the American flag with a blue line on it.
I empathize that being in law enforcement can be dangerous. I also recognize that I will truly never understand the decisions that law enforcement officers have to make and see the need for a sense of community and solidarity, but the blue line isn’t it.
The blue line purpurates an “us vs. them” mentality. Why is law enforcement, which is supposed to protect all people in a community not distancing itself from a symbol that has been co-opted by white nationalists? For reference, this symbol was flown at the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally and more recently and locally at the July 21 counter protest in Boise. At this counter protest in Boise, imagery of signs stating, “BLM is killing blacks” and “Dislike America? Leave” show that this symbolism is divisive and a new narrative needs to be explored. In fact, municipalities such as San Francisco and Boise have banned this symbol due to its divisive nature.
This blue line was a subtle sign that I was not welcome in Sun Valley. As an educator, I understand that those who don’t have my job really don’t understand what it’s like to have 45 ninth-graders after P.E. in a classroom at the end of the day without air conditioning, so I empathize with the demands of a job that I will never truly understand. However, pro-education symbols don’t have the same effect on the life-and-death realities that black, indigenous and other people of color face when compared to the blue line. When thinking about how to increase their representation in outdoor spaces, let’s not forget the bigger systems and the symbols that come along with them.
Jessie Levin
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(14) comments
Intimidating! Really? Had you "needed" his help instead of breaking the law I'm sure he would not have been so "intimidating! Get a life "snowflake!"
Love to know what her “pro-education symbols” are....
THE BLUE LINE IS A POSITIVE SIGN FOR THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO PUT THERE LIVES ON THE LINE FOR US.
What we should not overlook is that this person is an ‘educator’.
This letter is ridiculous! The blue line does not represent intimidation any more than the BLM slogan. They both represent support for a certain group of people. The blue line represents support for law enforcement. The guy supports his fellow officers, is that unacceptable? Also, is anyone questioning why the writer chose to state the race of the police officer? If the guy was white, would he have pointed that out? I wish more drivers were pulled over for speeding (running stop signs, etc.) That behavior was not very prevalent until recently.
CORRECTiON! I failed reading comprehension today......sorry, I misread that the face mask was black, not the deputy. Apologies for my mistake.
This is the kind of "snowflake" we don't need. Go the speed limit. Support law enforcement.
Did you ask the deputy what the blue line means to him/her? I’m sure it is far different than your fragile, woke perspective. Tell us how they treated you? I’ll bet it was with dignity and respect. Isn’t that what we expect out of our police? If you were intimidated, that is on you!
Would you feel better if it was a red star and a hammer and sickle?
It is always the same thing, the people breaking the law are the ones who want to reduce the police. Why were you driving 34 in a 25 ? You could have said to the officer, THANK YOU, I WASN'T PAYING ATTENTION TO THE SPEED LIMIT. I COULD HAVE KILLED A SMALL CHILD WITH MY INCONSIDERATE BEHAVIOR.
Exactly!
I have never been intimidated by a blue line, or a red one, or realy any color that I can think of. I have to wonder, were you treated poorly by the deputy, did his actions actually cause you any distress or is it just that as the organizer of the BLM march in Boise you decided that BLM slogans spray painted peacefully on private property is ok as a freedom of speech but wearing a blue line that has been symbolic of standing together with fellow officers for many years is not a freedom law enforcement should be allowed? The american flag is commonly seen at all the same right wing nut gatherings the "intimidating" blue line shows up at. Will that symbol be your next crusade, I have to wonder when the ridiculousness will end?
The blue line is not intimidating until you make them out to be.
Bet ya she was going faster than 34 in a 25 and the police officer was a nice guy and reduced the ticket.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In