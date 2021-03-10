It was dismaying to learn a bill has been introduced in the Legislature (House Bill 238) to reclassify wolves in the Sawtooth and Wood River valleys as “predators” rather than “game animals.” The bill would allow hunters to kill wolves year-round from motorized vehicles, including ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, helicopters, even powered parachutes.
As residents of the Sawtooth Valley area for over 20 years, we have become quite familiar with wolves (some denned just behind us). Despite repeated efforts to eradicate wolves, they return, and biologists advise they will continue to return, likely in increasing numbers, because the valley is great wolf habitat—abundant elk, deer and open space. Once an existing pack is removed, other wolves migrate into the area, and often, as new pups are born into a pack, younger adult wolves from the pack leave to form additional packs. HB 238 is thus a step backward; killing more wolves simply invites increasing numbers of wolves to repopulate.
Wolves, as currently managed, actually promote a healthy environment for wildlife by culling infirm and excess elk/deer; leaving healthier animals and a natural balance between wolves and elk. Moreover, as the Wood River Wolf Project revealed, wolves and livestock can safely coexist if ranchers take some simple steps to protect livestock.
Idahoans who care about hunting and wildlife should tell their legislators to vote down this bill before it does irreparable harm to our wildlife and environment.
Paul and Ann Hill
Stanley
