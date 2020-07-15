Just wanted to give a big thank you to all the ladies that had letters to the editor in the Wednesday paper. I don’t know where they went, but there used to be a group of ladies called the Great Old Broads—wondering if they still exist—and want to extend a thanks to Florence, Carolyn and Ellen for being vigilant about our valley and our area in general, including Stanley.
We are rapidly becoming the “Glitter Gulch” of Idaho. What made this place unique was the conglomeration of folks that inhabited our beautiful valley. Now, bumper to bumper, the laborers, employees, food servers—the list goes on—make their way south. There are attempts for affordable housing and the definition of “affordable” is interesting as well. I haven’t seen housing considered “affordable” here make that claim in most other parts of Idaho. Our “affordable” real estate is diminishing rapidly or nonexistent.
Oh, I know this is a resort area, but it is heartbreaking to watch as it becomes so snooty and charmless—just another high-end resort and now “home” or “second and third” home to the wannabes and chumps that no doubt voted for Trump drift into and take over the place I so dearly love. Oh well, at least we got it when it was good.
Sharon Parker, Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
I find it laughable that in the most democratic, liberal, west coast valley in all of Idaho- this author blames the deterioration of the valley on Trump type conservatives. I got news for you Sharon- that isn't what ruined the valley. If you want to lay blame, you won't have to look far away.
We agree...it isn’t the number of people arriving nowadays that is worrisome, it’s the (poor) quality of the people.
“Assimilate”
Look it up you new arrivals...
Thats a classic . Been Glitter Gulch for a long time. The only thing that has changed is the entitlement of the "new" wealthy . Sad situation for us all . As a non trust funder, i miss the old valley vibe . Oh well , only change remains unchanged. The best part about Ketchum, is Idaho is only ten minutes away !
It would be interesting to know the psychological explanation of people mentioning Donald Trump in relation to all the bad happening in their lives and in the country. Isn't it naïve to think that one person has that much power over ones life when the that power normally lies within themselves?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In