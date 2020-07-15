Just wanted to give a big thank you to all the ladies that had letters to the editor in the Wednesday paper. I don’t know where they went, but there used to be a group of ladies called the Great Old Broads—wondering if they still exist—and want to extend a thanks to Florence, Carolyn and Ellen for being vigilant about our valley and our area in general, including Stanley.

We are rapidly becoming the “Glitter Gulch” of Idaho. What made this place unique was the conglomeration of folks that inhabited our beautiful valley. Now, bumper to bumper, the laborers, employees, food servers—the list goes on—make their way south. There are attempts for affordable housing and the definition of “affordable” is interesting as well. I haven’t seen housing considered “affordable” here make that claim in most other parts of Idaho. Our “affordable” real estate is diminishing rapidly or nonexistent.

Oh, I know this is a resort area, but it is heartbreaking to watch as it becomes so snooty and charmless—just another high-end resort and now “home” or “second and third” home to the wannabes and chumps that no doubt voted for Trump drift into and take over the place I so dearly love. Oh well, at least we got it when it was good.

Sharon Parker, Bellevue

