"African American women should not have to be more qualified than every white person to get their day in the pool." ("Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson deserves to be a Supreme Court justice," published March 23.) Of course not. But Biden led with race and gender as criteria one. "No selection process considers every person who might be qualified." Huh? This is the Supreme Court of the United States and why wouldn't every qualified person—man or woman independent of race—be considered? Once again Biden snatches defeat from the jaws of victory. He could have picked the best person and that could certainly have been Judge Jackson. But in order to appease his far left progressives he insults Judge Jackson and all women in the process.
Now Judge Jackson has revealed her uber-wokeness with her refusal to define what a woman is. "I'm not a biologist." was her reply. Seriously? I thought women were at least "birthing people" according to the left? That definition apparently doesn't work? This is who we want on the Supreme Court? I'd laugh if this wasn't so serious.
What's next, the Supreme Court declares they don't know what two plus two equals because they are not mathematicians?
Alan Patty
Sun Valley
