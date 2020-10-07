“Log it, graze it or watch it burn” has been a social media phrase on forest management since at least 2018; it even appears overlaid on a Washington/Oregon/Idaho/Montana map on T-shirts. Republican state Senate candidate Eric Parker offered it as his view on public lands during a debate with incumbent Sen. Michelle Stennett, quoted directly in the Wood River Weekly and paraphrased in the Idaho Mountain Express.
As a forest scientist, I’d like to respond. Republicans love simplistic soundbites to address complex issues, but this one may be spot-on for what has happened in the West: “Graze it, log it and then watch it burn 100 years later.” My hypothesis is that heavy grazing and/or logging in the 1800s and early 1900s may be the cause of some “unhealthy forest” conditions that in concert with a hotter and dryer climate are fueling some megafires today. I could not fund this study because Republican assault on government has greatly reduced forestry research funding in the past 30 years.
However, I collected data on local “unhealthy forests,” measuring timber volume for a ski-run clearing for Sun Valley Co.’s Cold Springs expansion project. Densely grown Douglas-fir were all less than 100 years old. I’ve only observed old-growth (200-plus-year-old) Douglas fir on Baldy southeast of Seattle Ridge. Why? Perhaps logging over 100 years ago to make charcoal to fuel the Philadelphia Smelter at Warm Springs cleared much of Baldy. Also, the 2 million sheep per year that trailed through the Wood River Valley in the early 1900s may have thrived on post-logging vegetation—sheep apparently love tree seedlings.
Perhaps some of today’s “unhealthy forests” are related to exploitation by our forefathers. It’s ironic that a candidate wants to go back to this. The Idaho Legislature is dominated by simplistic soundbites; we don’t need more from Blaine County.
David Chojnacky, Hailey
