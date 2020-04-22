Betty Bell could turn her skis with great skill, turn a phrase in such a way that meaning was clear to the reader and turn you into a fan of the way she carried on with humor and dignity. Betty was a modest hero to many of us. She wasn't likely to talk about herself, but she never failed to offer greeting when she met you on the trails she loved.
Betty died a few weeks ago. Her passing leaves our community diminished, less vibrant. Authentic, colorful folks like Betty add so much to the character of our mountain home. Those who knew her, if only a little, like me, will never forget her.
Bruce Collier, Ketchum
