I found the “locals” opinion interesting. And the thoughts on being “local,” which was proper and relevant. I have lived south of Ketchum since the early ’70’s, but I have very fond memories of the dirt streets in Ketchum--no stop lights, Atkinsons’ on Sun Valley Road, Virgy at The Tub putting our clothes in the dryer when we crossed the street to Pago Pete’s to have a beer and see Pete, Jim, Ray or one of the other afternoon beer seekers. Around the corner from Pete’s was the Leadville, which was bit more subdued with Mike and Millie—but they had rockin’ bands and it did get crazed.
On Main Street there was The Tram (and probably more--The Alpine, of course). On the other side of the street was The Wooden Spur, where I met the love of my life. Girls were a premium in those days and there were the boys from the beach and the cowboys—they were all cute, but I settled on a surfer. It was a time when everybody partied together—there was no class distinction. Going to a party with Danny Gruener (of the DuPonts) bouncing out the dirt Warm Springs road, hitting every pothole in his mom’s brand new Cadillac, just one of the (yup, scary) memories.
The Stanley Stomp, the Hailey Rodeo, Wagon Daze—well, just about every night--the beginning of girls softball. Happily many of us were and wanted to stay in this beautiful valley. We moved south as Ketchum became more and more the Beverly Hills of Idaho, but I have no regrets and loved the amazing times I had and still have. And my kids came back!
Sharon Parker, Bellevue
