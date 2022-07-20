Regarding Fish & Game’s plans to trap and euthanize the bears at the North Fork campground, how about fixing the real problem instead?
Campground management has failed both with garbage collection and with the management of user behavior.
The bears are just taking advantage of that human failure; they shouldn’t have to pay for it.
Lara McLean
Hailey
As the sprawl continues wildlife will continue to be compromised, the development in Quigley canyon is a prime example.
Hitting the nail on the head, Lara !
So true.
