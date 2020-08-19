I am saddened by the death of the bear on East Fork recently. It seems the bear could have been relocated. We have a sparsely populated state. Are we being good stewards of the planet? Seems like there is a solution to live harmoniously. Was the bear in someone’s backyard, or are we living in his backyard?
Susan Mahoney, Hailey
'Was the bear in someone’s backyard, or are we living in his backyard?'
That is exactly the issue, yet the building up every canyon continues. The drought that we're in only exacerbates the issue.
