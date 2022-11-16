As a full time resident of the city of Sun Valley and past member of the Sun Valley 10-year land use planning committee, I am stating my strong opposition to the current Festival Meadow plan. The heritage corridor along Sun Valley Road needs to stay an open space with iconic views. Building permanent structures, planting more trees, a permanent parking lot which will be filled with cars daily, the beauty and open views will be dramatically impacted and changed.
Some options to the proposed plan could include: adding an accessible restroom along the west side tucked into the existing tree-line, improving sprinkler and electrical systems, replanting with short softer meadow grass, and a crushed gravel pathway for ADA access. Sun Valley does not need a “legacy” park. There should be a clear plan that is put before the voters in the city of Sun Valley. It is our tax dollars being used. A clear schedule of public meetings with adequate notification time is needed. There is no need for this infrastructure to be hurried into existence other than a way to avoid opposition.
I urge citizens to contact the city council and attend the December town meeting.
Susan Tucker, I suggest renaming this project from legacy park to Pointless park.
