Watch out fellow skiers; there is danger out there. My husband who was on the ski patrol for 40 years was peacefully sliding on skier's left when some (a term which can't be printed) hit him from behind. They both fell, but the hitter was up first and told my husband he should look behind him when making a turn? Be aware and just know that there are dangerous and seriously stupid people out there!
Sharon Parker
Bellevue
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In