I do any cooking outside on my back deck in the summer when it is hot. Friday night around 9:30 p.m., my heart soared at the screams and squeals of delight from the kids next door running around and chasing each other even, though they are big kids and sub-adults now. It has been a rough couple of years for local families, but I sense the excitement expressed was over the prospect of returning to school and seeing all their friends without the shroud of uncertainty that accompanied COVID. Stability is good for children, as is social context, and we all want to feel we are safe in our own community.
It just feels to me that a shift is on, hopefully everywhere. For 20 years, a vertically integrated culture at BCSD was responsible for many millions lost to profligacy and waste associated with its previous $60 million facilities levy, having apparently forgotten that the district belongs to the students, parents and teachers. It now appears a professional and competent superintendent as well as the trustees are focused on solutions to the many problems confronting BCSD rather than the significant power attached to control of the purse strings and budget. Lately, I have heard nothing resembling criticism from parents after years of escalating complaints.
Respect and trust are earned. I haven't dug deeply into the details of the levy being voted on at the end of the month. I am comfortable that new leadership at BCSD has indicated that they have carefully examined and prioritized the immediate needs of the district in regards to maintaining physical infrastructure in a condition which makes it safe and inhibits further deterioration.
