As a resident of Blaine County and a graduate of Wood River High School, I am concerned by the “Student, Teacher, and Staff Rights of Free Expression” policy proposed by the BCSD board of trustees.
The board of trustees purport to care about providing a safe environment for all students. I fail to see how listing gender identity and sexual orientation as “controversial issues” accomplishes this. To the LGBTQ+ students at WRHS, I am sorry. You are human beings, and your gender identity and sexual orientation are important, positive facets of that humanity. They are not “controversial issues”—listing them as such in district policy will further open the door to ignorance and bigotry under the guise of discussion. LGBTQ+ students should be affirmed and supported, not thrown under the bus for fear of being sued over pride flags.
Secondly, I worry that the board lacks basic reasoning and communication skills if their answer to “how do we explain how someone might be allowed to display a Pride flag or Black Lives Matter sign but not an NRA one” is to attempt to ban all non-curriculum related displays. The way you tell someone that it is OK to have a Pride flag or a Black Lives Matter sign but not an NRA one is to explain that the former affirm specific communities of people and their right to exist without fear of retribution or violence, and the latter is a gun rights lobby, and that you want to support having students in schools, and you don’t want to support having guns in schools. If the board can’t explain the difference between students and firearms, why should we trust them with any aspect of educational oversight?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In