Idahoans overwhelmingly “back the blue” and support our law enforcement officers. We are not interested in becoming the next Portland or Seattle, where lawless behavior is praised and local leaders do not stand for the law and order that allows for a peaceful society.
Idaho consists of small communities across our state that function effectively because they trust and believe in their law enforcement officers. These officers are friends, family, neighbors, and community pillars that promote peace across our state, and we must protect and support those
that protect us.
Radical leftist protestors attempt to vilify our local heroes, and we must defend their honor and commitment to serve. All communities across our state should join these efforts to “back the blue” by supporting our law enforcement officers and voting for leaders that do the same. Peace among each other can only be achieved because our society is founded upon the ideals of law and order. Those principles are exercised in practice every day by our local, county, state, and federal law enforcement officers. I encourage you to join me publicly and proudly in supporting our police and voting for candidates who will do the same.
On November 3, vote for those candidates that support our police, our principles of law and order, and those that will work every day to ensure we will not become the lawless cities of Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles.
Mary Jo Helmeke, Treasurer, Blaine County Republican Women
“Bellevue Marshal arrested on felony drug delivery”. Hmmm, weird how up is down.
Blue is not a color, police are not blue ,they’re white, blue does not kill innocent black man white man in blue suits do , interesting how there’s so much support for police who are constantly killing unarmed Black people but yet there is no support for nurses or doctors or people that are saving lives every day, why do republicans only support for those taking lives every day not saving , vote blue (Democrats) and police reform can finally happen so a nation wide choke hold Is ban is law , Police can kill again like they killed George Floyd and there is no law to prevent any American
so soon we forget...William Ross Scaggs, Doug McFall...thin blue line indeed.
So, are you saying don't vote for Parker the "Bundy Sniper" who got internet famous for pointing a rifle at law enforcement and in interviews still claims that his militia group will fight federal officers if local law enforcement doesn't do what they want. VOTE INCUMBENT
Vote blue for Democrats if anyone wants a return normal life again , or another 4 years of trump and his virus infecting him
