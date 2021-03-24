The Ketchum community is very lucky to have Bob Brennan, a local resident who has lived here for four decades and has longtime expertise in responsible and attractive residential development, as owner of the Warm Springs Ranch property.
I live adjacent to the Warm Springs development and have been in constant contact with Mr. Brennan since the day he purchased the property. He conveyed to me that his desire was to find a way to continue preservation of the open space, if he were able to successfully develop the 13 acres on the north side of Warm Springs Creek.
Mr. Brennan spent much of the summer trying to work with the Wood River Land Trust to purchase the remaining 65 acres. However, the Land Trust was unable to consummate a transaction. There might be an opportunity for the Land Trust to partner with the city for restoration of Warm Springs Creek, pursuant to its mission statement, if the city can consummate the purchase.
As we are all aware, the real estate market in Sun Valley and Ketchum is off the charts and for Mr. Brennan to make this property available to the community is an unparalleled opportunity that will never be seen again. Mr. Brennan is being very generous and a good neighbor in pursuing this avenue.
The City Council should immediately approve his proposed plan for the 35 lots on the north side of Warm Springs Creek and seek funding by any means necessary to purchase the 65 acres for total preservation of the open space.
Please voice your approval to the City Council of Mr. Brennan’s plans.
Robert Burkheimer
Ketchum
Brennan's plan is a good one---the City should get behind it and with the help of the WRLT turn the 65 acres into a jewel like the Draper Preserve in Hailey and the Howard Preserve in Bellevue. The result can be three unique river parks in three unique mountain towns.
