I am horrified and angered by the recent attacks directed toward Idaho’s LGBT community: from Pride flags being stolen in Boise’s North End, to an Idaho pastor calling for LGBT people to be executed, and 31 white nationalists traveling to our state in an effort to disrupt and instill fear at a Coeur d'Alene Pride event.
These events, and too many other examples, not only cast Idaho in a negative and hateful light, but are also wrong as a matter of basic human decency. These events present fundamental questions of morality, not politics, and, as a matter of morality, these hateful events must be repudiated.
Too often, in recent months, we have witnessed scenes where educators, librarians, health care workers, people of color, and the LGBT community have been subjected to unwarranted displays of hatred or intolerance. While we acknowledge that deep political divisions exist in our state and nation, disagreements must not—cannot—be allowed to lead to threats, intimidation, or worse.
Idaho leaders have a moral and ethical responsibility to speak out loudly and clearly when fellow Idahoans are targeted and threatened.
We must ensure that our Statehouse is free from divisive rhetoric and harmful legislation that emboldens these acts. Legislative attacks on trans youth—criminalizing gender-affirming care and banning the participation of transgender athletes in sports—must end. And it is well past time to add the words "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" to the Idaho Human Rights Act.
In the face of hateful rhetoric and extremism, Idaho Democrats are not intimidated, we are resolute. We will fight for the right of every Idahoan to be proud, love openly, and live authentically.
Lauren Necochea
Chair, Idaho Democratic Party
You fooled me. I thought that when you started talking about morality in your second paragraph, you were going to talk about the morality of teaching trans- and homo-sex to elementary school children. I anticipated that you were going to talk about the morality of prescribing puberty blockers and chemical castration drugs to teenagers that irreversibly destroy natural biological development. I even hoped you would mention the unfairness of biological men competing in and destroying women's sports.
We all can support adults living as they choose and waving whatever flag they want to wave, but you dem nut jobs are inflicting actual harm on our innocent children. You are doomed to get destroyed in these next elections because parents see through your immorality.
More GARBAGE . . when this guy gets up, he starts spewing his drivel, he hits all the topics with his far-right Crazy Crap. He give free speech a bad name!
