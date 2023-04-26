This week, April 23-29, is National Library Week.
If it has been a while since you have stepped into a library, it is time to check it out. Libraries are no longer silent caverns of books with bespectacled librarians shushing you. They are vibrant places, where you will find patrons of all ages utilizing their library in dozens of ways.
Sure, you can still check out a book, but you can also check out an e-book, an e-magazine, an audio book, a movie, a table game, a laptop, a sewing machine, a musical instrument. You can use a public computer or free Wi-Fi, listen to a story, learn a new language and more. You can connect with others through book discussions, informative classes, story-time or gaming sessions. And from your phone or computer, you can take advantage of many of these benefits from the comfort of your home.
I love libraries and I personally express my adoration for these enduring American institutions by being actively involved in its Friends of the Library group. However, there are as many ways to love your local library as there are individuals in this world. Here are a few ways you could express your support, not only during National Library Week, but all year long.
- Obtain a library card.
- Tell your elected officials how important the library is to you and your community.
- Sign up to receive e-mail notifications and news from your library.
- Attend or view a program online or in person.
- Thank the library staff for their enthusiasm and valuable service.
Do not feel limited by this list. When it comes to modern libraries, there’s more to the story. I encourage you to discover or rediscover your local library this week and find out what you are missing.
President, Friends of the Hailey Public Library
