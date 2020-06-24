Many Wood River Valley residents, myself included, are suspicious of Friedman Memorial Airport Authority’s moves to acquire additional property. We fear additional land may lead to future FMAA decisions allowing increased runway length; thus larger and noisier jets and more aircraft traffic over both Hailey and Bellevue.
If, as recently reported, the FMAA’s board is able to obtain the Eccles’ property west of Highway 75 between the airport and Bellevue, the acquired land must be put into a conservation easement as a gesture of good faith by FMAA’s board committing to the public that their intended purpose, now and into the future, is to maintain zero development therein acting as a safety area for the current and future size of Friedman Memorial Airport.
If you agree, please contact your county commissioners and elected city officials to make your opinion known.
Craig Wolfrom, Hailey
Food for thought. Will Hailey and Bellevue become a future EPA superfund candidate because of the airport's location? Are your organic vegetables and fruit being exposed to airplane emissions contaminating the soil with toxins and metals? I don't think you can say they are organic. Airplanes taking off and landing are like gigantic fire hoses spewing toxic gases. What more can I say?
Very much agree to the land being turned over to a nature conservancy. This airport is destroying this community. A lot of upset residents over the small aircraft activity flying low and noisy. Many pilots flying over this community are arrogant by showing off instead of showing a little consideration for others. We don't want to be distracted and look up at you. How about getting some altitude and staying away from homes. Complaining to the airport is a futile waste of time.
