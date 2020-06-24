Many Wood River Valley residents, myself included, are suspicious of Friedman Memorial Airport Authority’s moves to acquire additional property. We fear additional land may lead to future FMAA decisions allowing increased runway length; thus larger and noisier jets and more aircraft traffic over both Hailey and Bellevue.

If, as recently reported, the FMAA’s board is able to obtain the Eccles’ property west of Highway 75 between the airport and Bellevue, the acquired land must be put into a conservation easement as a gesture of good faith by FMAA’s board committing to the public that their intended purpose, now and into the future, is to maintain zero development therein acting as a safety area for the current and future size of Friedman Memorial Airport.

If you agree, please contact your county commissioners and elected city officials to make your opinion known.

Craig Wolfrom, Hailey

