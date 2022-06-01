Will you support mandating gun ownership for able bodied and able minded American citizens ages 30-59 to create a government militia to help our police and military to go after criminals and terrorists and foreign invaders ?
Will you support raising the age of gun possession to age 30 to stop 18-29 year olds from murdering our children ?
Will you support restricting gun usage and ownership to age 30 to 59 to stop our seniors from committing suicide by gunshot?
James Fabe
Ketchum
A militia.....that excludes veterans? You`re on glue.
