I would like to express my appreciation to Sun Valley and to whomever else was responsible for the Ketchum Arts Festival. When almost everything else has been canceled this summer, it was great to get out and go to an event. The artwork was the excellent quality it always is, the weather was perfect and almost everyone was wearing a mask.
Thanks for persevering and giving us a great weekend.
Sue Petersen, Hailey
