Accommodating housing needs for all Wood River Valley residents across the economic spectrum is necessary for it to remain an economically thriving, vibrant and growing mountain community.
As local government continues to approve large mansions dotting our landscape, our community must also sanction affordable housing projects like Bluebird Village in the heart of Ketchum. The 56-unit Bluebird Village development will be a positive step in meeting pent-up demand for affordable rental units that house frontline workers like medical technicians, first responders, grocery workers, teachers and others integral to serving the broader community’s needs. Our community shouldn’t risk losing out on funding approved for this project, nor should it risk losing essential workers to Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls or other communities.
For far too long the Wood River Valley has grappled with affordable housing. Now is the time for the City of Ketchum to act. Approve Bluebird Village.
Gina Luke, Ketchum
Wait a minute. Ms. Luke--you are a consultant for businesses to navigate political situations. Given the similarity in verbiage between GMD and your letter, I have to ask. Is GMD a client of yours? Is this a letter of your opinion, or something you got paid to write?
It appears that the author of this letter has been duped by the developer's constant misstatements about who will live in Bluebird. Most of the professionals listed in her litany (taken from GMD's website and ads....hmmm) make too much money to live in Bluebird. This is per data from BCHA, from the Blaine County school district, from publicly available data on City of Ketchum compensation. This project is a wolf in sheep's clothing. It makes people feel better about being kind to workers. In reality, it is dorm style housing that subsidizes major out of state owners of hotels and the like who do not pay their workers a living wage. We need to stop using taxpayer assets (in this case almost $10mm) to subsidize massively profitable employers who bring more and more low paid jobs into the community. Per BCHA, our local wages have been falling for a decade. Given the income restrictions on Bluebird, it INCENTS LARGE SCALE EMPLOYERS TO PAY LOWER WAGES, so their employees will quality for Bluebird. This is just...dumb. If GMD pulls off this bamboozlement this time, how many more Bluebirds will we get? How much lower will our wages fall? If you really care about workers, think very very hard about Bluebird. And patronize businesses that pay their employees a living wage.
If those opposed to Bluebird based on parking limitations were part of Harry Griffith's SVED group, they would be aware that a national expert on city development presented several years ago on this very issue of parking. His comment about parking directly went to the heart of people's concerns: if you think that parking will be unchanging in the future, GUESS AGAIN! Technology and social advances will leapfrog present concerns in providing self-driving vehicles, shared car use instead of owning, enhanced use of Uber/Lyft type services, etc. In fact he closed by stating that building a parking garage today is one of the biggest mistakes a city can make. Parking garages are very difficult to convert to other uses when they are no longer needed. We are very overdue for visionary thinking, not stuck-in-the-past fossilization if we are to help our city not only survive but flourish.
@Labelling - Harry Griffith! He's the King of the Grifters EVER .... SVED, OMG,?
A question for 7continents. . . you keep mentioning "our work force". Is this how you treat valued members of the community, stuff into windowless barracks, living in tax payer subsidizes cubes? Maybe, before someone wants to open another trendy and expensive restaurant they should research the employee market and housing.
I fined nothing " vibrant" about 100 sub-adults crammed into what is surly to be a party ghetto.
Imagine the millions of dollars leaving our Wood River Valley each year because too many of our workers cannot afford to live here. Imagine the talent that either leaves our Valley or doesn't even come here because our workforce and affordable housing choices are so limited. All the talk about housing needs to turn into action where government and non-profit leaders, and employers treat housing on an equal level with our other essential institutions.
