Accommodating housing needs for all Wood River Valley residents across the economic spectrum is necessary for it to remain an economically thriving, vibrant and growing mountain community.

As local government continues to approve large mansions dotting our landscape, our community must also sanction affordable housing projects like Bluebird Village in the heart of Ketchum. The 56-unit Bluebird Village development will be a positive step in meeting pent-up demand for affordable rental units that house frontline workers like medical technicians, first responders, grocery workers, teachers and others integral to serving the broader community’s needs. Our community shouldn’t risk losing out on funding approved for this project, nor should it risk losing essential workers to Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls or other communities.

For far too long the Wood River Valley has grappled with affordable housing. Now is the time for the City of Ketchum to act. Approve Bluebird Village.

Gina Luke, Ketchum

