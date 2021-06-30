After reading Rex Huppke’s guest opinion in the June 18 Mountain Express, I remembered my own family’s dog story.
About 30-plus years ago, my family and a friend’s family took a float trip on the Salmon. Starting at the first bridge in lower Stanley, we all got into the raft and pushed off, and a dog started running and barking from the shore. When the dog dove into the river and swam out in front of the raft, I became concerned. I reached down and pulled him into the boat.
The dog immediately turned around and placed his front paws on the bow of the boat; he didn’t stray from that spot until we pulled off at the end of our float.
We set up our picnic expecting the dog to beg for food, but he did not. Instead, he sat down behind us on the side of the hill. We couldn’t believe what we were experiencing with this dog.
After lunch, we went back to our launch site and tried to find the dog’s owner. We saw people sitting in chairs on the opposite side of the river. We drove across and asked if any of them knew who owned the dog. They just laughed and said, “Oh, let him out. He’s ours, and he hitches rides all the time with rafters. The other rafters enjoy his company.” We also enjoyed this dog; he made our float very special.
As the years have passed, the children have grown into adults and now have their own families. Periodically through the years, our families have reunited, and inevitably, we will remember the river dog. Like the dog in the column, the river dog lives again each time we tell his story.
John Lowe, Sun Valley
