Gentlemen of the Custer County Commission:
You will be pleased to know that we have arranged with Elon Musk for a space station to be built on our property west of Stanley. We are nice folks who are concerned about an emergency airport being available should astronauts need assistance while traveling over Idaho. You can tell how nice we are because we are informing you of this venture, knowing that you don’t require us to ask permission in advance.
And here’s more great news: our very nice neighbor is planning a 5,000-pig-raising venture because he is so concerned about a pending bacon shortage. Isn’t that so nice of him?
It’s so great to live in a county where nice folks can do whatever they want.
Tom and Ellen Glaccum, Stanley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In