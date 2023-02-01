Allow the wild to flourish
Wilderness is a part of the earth that isn’t influenced by man’s actions; it would flourish if it wasn’t for the disruption of human beings. The purpose of the act NREPA is to protect the Boulder White Clouds Wilderness (BWCW) area by creating biological corridors to link the protected areas to one another, allowing the wilderness to flourish as it was meant to be. NREPA is the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act. Many snowmobilers would disagree with the idea of the conservation of the BWCW and disapprove of NREPA due to the fact that they wouldn’t be able to access snowmobile paths as the roads would be blocked off. This communicates the message that humans would rather put their needs over the wilderness’s needs. The wilderness is more than a place that was meant to serve the needs of man. Society has not committed enough to the preservation of wild areas. For example, land policy to protect wild areas only covers about 2% of the United States. Society should adopt a more committed mindset by thinking bio-regionally. This can be defined as a way of thinking about the environment through the extent of ecosystems rather than state lines. NREPA can make bio-regional thinking a reality by creating corridors that connect important ecosystems, and implementing land policy through an entire region, rather than being constrained by state boundaries. Passing NREPA and adding biological corridors would allow the endangered species of the bull trout to benefit, along with the ecosystem as a whole. Gary Snyder writes in The Practice of the Wild, “Wilderness is not just the ‘preservation of the world’, it is the world…Nature is not a place to visit, it is home.” Society needs to start putting the wilderness first for preservation and to allow the wild to flourish.
Madelyn Berk
