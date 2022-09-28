If there ever was a people who will be remembered as fiddling as Rome burned, it is Utahns.
As America swirls down the political, economic, and social toilet, Utahns occupy themselves with their sports and shopping addictions, their fall festivals and music concerts, their downtown eateries, and their church activities.
Utahns dote on the nightly weather forecast, reports of buildings going up here and there, upcoming winter fashion statements, and new electronic entertainment devices.
Utahns plan their fishing and hunting trips and gossip about professional sports franchise changes.
Utahns have virtually no concept of what they need to be doing to help save America, unless it is to figure out how to better ferry skiers up the canyons.
Utah has no complacency, no racism, no rogue police culture, no shortage of employees to aid struggling businesses, no investment in Western fire and water problems, no anxious or depressed people, no nascent Dark Age like the rest of America.
Utah is all prosperity, enlightenment, glitter and glam. Life is elevated for the greatest people ever to live on planet earth. All is well in Zion.
