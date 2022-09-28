If there ever was a people who will be remembered as fiddling as Rome burned, it is Utahns.

As America swirls down the political, economic, and social toilet, Utahns occupy themselves with their sports and shopping addictions, their fall festivals and music concerts, their downtown eateries, and their church activities.

Utahns dote on the nightly weather forecast, reports of buildings going up here and there, upcoming winter fashion statements, and new electronic entertainment devices.

