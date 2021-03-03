Mountain Humane is opposed to the proposal from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to allow wolf trapping in in the area encompassing the entire Big and Little Wood River valleys, IDFG Hunting Units 48 and 49 to the west and east of Highway 75, from Timmerman Hill (the “blinking light”) to Galena Summit, and to the top of Trail Creek.
Records show that over 170 dogs have been injured or killed by wolf traps in our state. Passing this proposal would put dogs at risk in the backcountry and is a disgrace to the humane treatment of animals.
We live in a community of dog lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. When potential adopters visit Mountain Humane they frequently request a dog that they can share outdoor experiences with. The possibility that one of our adopted animals could be harmed or killed in a wolf trap while innocently walking nearby trails with their owners is horrifying and unacceptable.
Mountain Humane’s values include a belief that every animal has intrinsic value, and that every animal has the right to be free from cruelty, neglect and abuse. The practice of trapping and snaring wolves is an affront to our core as an organization. The process is painful and agonizing for any animal unlucky enough to be trapped, to say nothing of the trauma to pet owners.
By all reputable metrics this method of “wildlife management” is outdated and ineffective, but what is worse is that it is inhumane and has no place in our compassionate community.
Anne McCauley
Executive Director, Mountain Humane
