Your opinion piece of April 12, 2023, lamenting the recent losses of Barry Luboviski, Dick Fosbury, Jack Corrock and Mary Austin Crofts as among the best public servants that ever served the area was spot on. But I would like to add one more name to that list—Alan Reynolds, who died last Nov. 20.
Like Barry and Dick, Alan was a Blaine County commissioner, serving on that board for nine years—but perhaps Alan’s greatest contributions to all of us was as an active and ardent conservationist having served on numerous boards and committees over many years. To quote from his obituary: "It was during his role as county commissioner that Alan was instrumental in bringing higher education and CSI to the Wood River Valley. He served on the Blaine County Transportation Committee and was a leader in the Safe Wildlife Crossing initiative that aided in raising funding for reducing wildlife collisions on our highways.
"He was the driving force behind many land-use initiatives, such as fisherman access to the Big Wood River, and represented the Land Conservancy in the Idaho Forest Management Act of 1984 that was successful in keeping thousands of wilderness acres in conservancy. Alan contributed to the Big Wood River Atlas that provided for the future river management decisions for the Wood River Valley community. He served on the Blaine County Levy Advisory Board for six years that awarded over $3.4 million dollars to fund conservation easements throughout the county."
