Getting to the Wood River Valley and its amenities to enjoy a vacation has always been difficult, but now it has become almost impossible. The “getting here” isn’t the problem, it’s that once you’re here there are virtually no rental cars at Friedman. The rental car people at the airport tell me they’ve lost 80% of their rental cars to other areas. For the cars they have, they’re booked solid throughout the summer, especially during the July Fourth holiday period.
The hotel and resort people and restaurateurs need to call the rental car companies’ headquarters and complain. If vacationers can’t get a rental car, they’re not going to come.
Trent Sanders, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
Trent, you seem better prepared for an earthquake than for a rental car shortage. Maybe you could rent your AirBnB to a local who is getting forced out of their rental apartment. They don’t need a rental car. If all you AirBnBrs did this, the problem would miraculously disappear.
Poignant and hard hitting letter. Thanks Trent. Wake up Wood River Valley! We need more rental cars. Post haste.
Maybe he could kick the people who are living in their cars out onto the street and use those for his AirBnB renters? What do you think?
Trent, are you aware of the rental car shortage that is happening all across the US?!? Do you really think that the rental car companies are going to position more cars here versus towns and cities with much higher turnover rates? There is one option......fly into Boise and rent a car there!
It’s not for him, its for a friend.
