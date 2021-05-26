Getting to the Wood River Valley and its amenities to enjoy a vacation has always been difficult, but now it has become almost impossible. The “getting here” isn’t the problem, it’s that once you’re here there are virtually no rental cars at Friedman. The rental car people at the airport tell me they’ve lost 80% of their rental cars to other areas. For the cars they have, they’re booked solid throughout the summer, especially during the July Fourth holiday period.

The hotel and resort people and restaurateurs need to call the rental car companies’ headquarters and complain. If vacationers can’t get a rental car, they’re not going to come.

Trent Sanders, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.

