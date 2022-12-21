Perry Boyle’s Dec. 3 letter about the abuse of rental affordable housing shows a serious lack of knowledge about the rigorous requirements for yearly compliance each affordable housing manager must undertake.

You can’t just use the tax credits or bonds to build affordable housing and let people live there who don’t qualify. This is particularly true for properties funded with state or federal tax credits or bonds. I request that he gets the facts by having a conversation with the Housing Company in Boise or Syringa Property Management, which oversees most of the affordable rental housing in the valley. The Bluebird will be governed by the same strict compliance system, so the apartments will go to those who need the housing the most.

We have a desperate housing crisis for people who work here. I deal with it daily at the Blaine County Housing Authority. There are waitlists for every local affordable rental and ownership unit, and for the 14 rooms of transitional housing at the Lift Tower Lodge. The community and every voter should support Ketchum’s LOT for housing and any opportunity to help our workforce find safe and secure housing.

