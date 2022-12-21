Perry Boyle’s Dec. 3 letter about the abuse of rental affordable housing shows a serious lack of knowledge about the rigorous requirements for yearly compliance each affordable housing manager must undertake.
You can’t just use the tax credits or bonds to build affordable housing and let people live there who don’t qualify. This is particularly true for properties funded with state or federal tax credits or bonds. I request that he gets the facts by having a conversation with the Housing Company in Boise or Syringa Property Management, which oversees most of the affordable rental housing in the valley. The Bluebird will be governed by the same strict compliance system, so the apartments will go to those who need the housing the most.
We have a desperate housing crisis for people who work here. I deal with it daily at the Blaine County Housing Authority. There are waitlists for every local affordable rental and ownership unit, and for the 14 rooms of transitional housing at the Lift Tower Lodge. The community and every voter should support Ketchum’s LOT for housing and any opportunity to help our workforce find safe and secure housing.
It seems to me that Ms. Raney and Mr. Boyle would simply like to se an audit of residents in affordable units. Since Ms. Michaels is assuring us that these programs are not abused. And since Ms. Michaels has the data, ….why can’t we just see an audit and maybe this will put the issue to rest.
A randomly selected citizens advisory board could be very helpful in this situation. Randomly selected (rather than self-selected) citizens advisory boards are being used all over the world for community issues. They have a track record of providing sound decisions on important community matters.
I have followed the Northwood housing situation for years and am aware of the flaws in the process for who lives there and who doesn't. Years ago I contacted Syringa, they told me they could not give me any information about who lives there. Over the years our mayor has stated that with projects like Ketch I and II if only two thirds of the units were occupied by qualified applicants that was good enough for him. Michael David has said publicly that he doesn't care if a trust funded person who only intends to ski lives in a unit at Northwood. It is obvious that the application process is flawed and as I have stated before, during the discussions related to Bluebird the City Administrator consistently stated that a local worker preference was being developed for this project, we are still waiting for this even knowing that with projects that are funded with tax credits can not have a preference program because it would violate housing laws. The lack of transparency leads to mistrust by the tax payers. I support all of Mr. Boyle's ideas for a better approach to solving the housing needs of our community so that businesses can thrive and that the workers are properly supported and housed.
Ha! I tried. BCHA refers you to Syringa. Syringa refers you to the owner of Northwood—Ketchum Community Development Corporation. KCDC never responds. KCDC is a private non-profit with no accountability to anyone. Most of its members are not even Ketchum residents. In May of 2021, Neil Morrow, then Chair of the P&Z, said he personally knew of multiple deed restricted units being illegally sublet. The board at Chilali tried, for years, to get BCHA to enforce the deed restriction on one of its units. They were told to hire a lawyer. The former director of BCHA said that the only enforcement of its deeds was self-certification but that people could rat out transgressors by filing a complaint on the BCHA website. Even the mayor has admitted that not all of the units are always in compliance. Instead of coming after me for pointing out the flaws in the system, perhaps Ms Micheals might prove to us that all the units under her mandate are in compliance and share with us what the process is that BCHA follows for enforcement. Coming after me is deselection, and does nothing to build confidence in the taxpayer subsidized housing system. Note that she does not address the lack of the local preference document that has been promised with Bluebird, or how many taxpayer subsidized unites in the system are occupied by people who work in the community. She does not address that many Lifttower ujnits, on her watch, have been empty and that the City of Ketchum is now seeking to take that building over from BCHA. Or that the City of Ketchum is trying to take over BCHA itself, but installing its own housing strategist as its leader and renaming it. Attacking me for shining a light on the failings of the system does not create confidence in the system—it just divides the community. There is a better way to do this. Focus on the need for housing, not the demand for it. Survey employers annually about what their labor shortage is and what they are doing about it. Come up with a process for prioritizing which type of housing is needed for which types of workers. Come up with criteria for prioritizing the allocation of housing. Publish all of this so it is transparent to the people who are paying for it—the taxpayer.
