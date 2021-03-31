A sign strategically placed in town asking for support of Bluebird Village specifically targeting 1% and stating their lack of understanding of affordable housing and how it is the lifeline of a community is, in my opinion, disrespectful to everyone in the community.
First and foremost, every volunteer, business, member of the 1%, organization and worker is part of the lifeline of this wonderful community. Each group or individual brings something unique to the table, which is what makes our community so special.
Affordable housing is critical, but there has been no clear direction articulated by the council and mayor. Also, projects such as Fourth Street with no parking were not well thought-out. For the last few years, the message sent by the mayor, P&Z and council is that when presented with evidence that might undermine their own opinions, they ignored the community and stuck to their own beliefs (Marriott Hotel, changing or ignoring zoning laws, height restrictions, traffic and parking problems).
By all means, affordable housing (a la Bluebird Village) is critical, but it must include rentals along with leases, parking consideration, zoning and common sense. Focus on the issue as opposed to lectures or critical signage is required.
Larry Meads
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
And another "bravo" to Mr. Meads. The Mayor has planned Bluebird for years--since before he was Mayor. He ran for mayor saying there were many options for affordable housing, but as Mayor he has only pursued one--Bluebird--that will destroy Ketchum as we know it. He has no plan other than to enrich a for-profit out of town developer at the expense of up to $10mm in Ketchum taxpayer subsidies. All to provide housing to low paid hotel workers for a Marriott we don't need or want (3000 signatures against, and he still put it through). He has no understanding that a town based on tourism as its sole economic driver is doomed to boom/bust. He has no vision for creating a sustainable economy other than soaking second homeowners. He feigns transparency, yet operates in darkness. Bluebird has been in multiple conversations with the City over the plans, yet almost none of those conversations are available to the public. The official City line is that there is no Bluebird yet for the public to react to. Yet, GMD has hired a project manager and Conrad Bros has hired a project foreman. They are just waiting for the mountain to shut so Mr. Hoffman's 1% leave town and then they will jam this through P&Z and City Council when few people are looking. They underestimate the resolve of the community to fight for the heart of Ketchum. The residents of Ketchum won't let a Mayor who only lives part time in Ketchum continue to destroy their town.
Bravo to Mr. Meads for calling out the shallowness of Mr. Hoffman's accusations against those of us who want more for Ketchum than a massive building project like Bluebird in Ketchum's community core.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In