Two items from this paper’s June 16 issue dovetail nicely.
The first is a letter to the editor from Jim Bronson of Sun Valley. I quote from his letter: “It would be nice if every Ketchum worker could live in Ketchum. Unfortunately, the economics are such that this may not be possible. Many Ketchum workers will have to except the reality of commutes and not living where they work. That is a reality today in America. Tents may be a realistic answer if local politicians don’t wake up to the fact that any significant possibility of true affordable housing exists to the south where both land and constructions costs are much less expensive.” I totally agree with Jim’s analysis.
The other item from the same issue: “Affordable apartment building to open in Hailey.” Silver River Place opened June 15 with full occupancy of 16 units. A mix of studios at $ 687 per month, one- bedroom apartments at $1,130 and two-bedroom apartments at $1,750. Rents include all utilities and internet. Wow! These rents are a dream to anyone attempting to rent in Ketchum. Proof of this project not being a freak one-shot deal is that the developers are planning to build another similar apartment just next door. Silver River Place shows that with some imagination, coordination and a get-it-done attitude affordable housing is possible here in the valley.
Sure, you’d have a 15-minute bus ride or 50-minute bike ride to your job in Ketchum. Big deal! Folks in cities spend hours a day getting to and from work.
Tom Rule, Mid Valley
@nunya and @funk both make solid points. However, we have to look at our bad zoning rules in Ketchum, as well as the ridiculous waivers given by the City as major contributors to the crisis. Permitting hotels without requiring 100% housing for their workers who cannot afford local rents should be mandatory. Yet we have failed to do that not once but twice. Otherwise those workers, who are mostly brought in from outside of Blaine County, often end up in taxpayer subsidized housing, which is unfair to local taxpayers and workers. This is precisely the case with Bluebird. It is unlikely that very many current Ketchum residents or workers will live there when it is built two years from now. @nunya’s ideas are better. Let the market build housing, not taxpayers. Ketchum should stop subsidizing tourism for the sack of unbridled growth. The City’s current approach favors out of town investors and future residents at the expense of what the IME would call “locals.” Its grossly unfair to make current Ketchumites pay for this directly with their taxes and indirectly with the destruction of the town as a nice place to live, and will end up turning Ketchum into the Vail/Aspen/Breck that @nunya cites. We don’t have the land, labor or national resources to support the City’s growth at any cost policy. The City zoning will now buildings of up to 6 stories in the downtown core. Without building the requisite parking or considering the traffic impact. Why? Who benefits from this?
" A mix of studios at $ 687 per month, one- bedroom apartments at $1,130 and two-bedroom apartments at $1,750." There's absolutely no guaranty that these rents will be the same next year. Investor are playing the crises and as usual looking for the best returns.
The supposed housing crises is brought on by new businesses moving here. A new painting, landscaping you name it contractor can can set up shop out of a garage and then try to employ 5, 10 people. They whine about housing and expect the tax payers foot the bill, BlueBird. The real businesses that benefit from all this over crowding are every bank on main street, Idaho Power, Inter mt Gas and the Mt. Express. The rest of the community has to endure the pollution and congestion.
A big part of the solution is to build more housing. If a developer wants to build market rate housing, then we should let them. If they want to build townhomes or an apartment building instead of a single family home, then great. Let them. Whether they want to do this in Ketchum, mid-Valley, Hailey, or Bellevue is irrelevant. We need more housing period. If it's at a reasonable market rate that most workers can afford, great. If not, it still frees up less desired units for everyone else and still helps the rental market due to increased supply. There's zero reason similar projects can't be done North of Hailey either...except for the NIMBYism that has created a lack of new housing supply in Ketchum.
The median income in Blaine County is $31,209 for individuals and $56,694 for households. A studio would cost the standard, middle class earner in Blaine County 26.4% of their annual income in rent. For a studio. In Hailey. That's ridiculous.
For a 1br, the median individual worker looking at 43.4% of their annual income. For a household, it's 23.9%. So it's an option for a young couple looking to save before kids.
For a 2br, the median household would be looking at 37% of their income going to rent. And a 2br is suitable for couples with a single child or young children really. With two median individual earners living together, it's 33.6%.
My current lease started at $1500/mo for a 2br, 2ba Elkhorn condo. All utilities (including internet) included with HOA fees covered and amenity access. I currently pay $1800/mo, although I acknowledge that that is far under market rate. The fact that in a single year, the rental market has become so broken that we're touting these prices as affordable in Hailey shows how bad the housing crisis has become.
People aren't just not able to afford the super desirable housing. Many working class people are struggling to afford Hailey and Bellevue and are being pushed out an hour or more away.
Also, why should Ketchum be able to provide more affordable housing? According to the city, Ketchum has 3% of its housing as affordable. People complain about Aspen-ization, but they're literally ten times better than Ketchum at providing affordable housing with 31% of the units listed as affordable. Vail has 10%, Telluride has 16%, and Breck has 12%. Ketchum can and should do better on this front. Dismissing the housing concerns as "the poors can go live down valley and commute" is a defeatist strategy.
Up until very recently, many workers were able to relatively easily afford housing in Ketchum. Then many of them could only afford to do so with roommates. Then many of them just can't afford it today. We shouldn't just take this lying down and say that the solution is that Ketchum is for the rich and people who bought in significantly cheaper markets and everyone else can commute.
Part of the appeal of Ketchum is that workers and locals actually live there and the city needs to try to keep it that way.
You can’t compare Idaho and Colorado towns on affordable housing %. In CO the state permits multiple city level taxes to pay for affordable housing, all of which are illegal for a City in Idaho. And all of those towns you mention suck compared to Ketchum. That’s why people reading this live here instead of there. Why would we want to me more like them?
Many in Hailey would rather have Ketchum`s work-force housed in Ketchum.
