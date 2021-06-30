Two items from this paper’s June 16 issue dovetail nicely.

The first is a letter to the editor from Jim Bronson of Sun Valley. I quote from his letter: “It would be nice if every Ketchum worker could live in Ketchum. Unfortunately, the economics are such that this may not be possible. Many Ketchum workers will have to except the reality of commutes and not living where they work. That is a reality today in America. Tents may be a realistic answer if local politicians don’t wake up to the fact that any significant possibility of true affordable housing exists to the south where both land and constructions costs are much less expensive.” I totally agree with Jim’s analysis.

The other item from the same issue: “Affordable apartment building to open in Hailey.” Silver River Place opened June 15 with full occupancy of 16 units. A mix of studios at $ 687 per month, one- bedroom apartments at $1,130 and two-bedroom apartments at $1,750. Rents include all utilities and internet. Wow! These rents are a dream to anyone attempting to rent in Ketchum. Proof of this project not being a freak one-shot deal is that the developers are planning to build another similar apartment just next door. Silver River Place shows that with some imagination, coordination and a get-it-done attitude affordable housing is possible here in the valley.

Sure, you’d have a 15-minute bus ride or 50-minute bike ride to your job in Ketchum. Big deal! Folks in cities spend hours a day getting to and from work.

Tom Rule, Mid Valley

