The fact that it currently seems normal to throw away nutrient-rich food and yard “waste” shows us just how far out of alignment our current way of life is. It is preposterous to continue to extract nutrients from the earth to grow plants and animals and then bury those nutrients in a landfill, so that they can never be turned into new life again. This is akin to spending money with abandon from a bank account that never gets any deposits.
Even worse, when organic material ends up at the landfill it’s a double whammy of negativity because not only do we remove those nutrients from the cycle of life, but as they rot they actually release methane, a greenhouse gas that has an impact that is 25 times greater than carbon dioxide. Globally, this rotting wasted organic material is responsible for more greenhouse gasses than those emitted by the entire country of India! Since the majority of food waste is generated in wealthy countries and at home, this is an area where we must do better.
We currently have the opportunity to give all residents of Hailey the chance to keep their yard and food gold out of the landfill for the small fee of about $6 per month. Just $6 to put our money where our values are and do something to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid disaster.
People who already compost know the value of all that “waste” and won’t mind paying a bit to get those who don’t have the opportunity/interest to compost at home on board! Those who think Hailey residents won’t take advantage of a green bin should start talking about the importance of its use to everyone they know! Those who think $6 a month is too much to pay to try and save our existence on this planet but not too much for a drink at Starbucks, that coffee isn’t working, because they’re still asleep.
I urge all Hailey residents to support the Hailey City Council in adopting this new service.
Amanda Moulton, Hailey
Your burning ten gallons to save five. People want an option.
