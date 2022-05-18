Under the category, "you've got to be kidding," a "strong wording" sign at the Chocolate Gulch trailhead concerning parking will do absolutely no good. People don't read signs, or haven't you noticed? It has been going on for decades at that location with a sign already. A consequence of some kind needs to be part of the solution if you really expect a change in behavior. As the old proverb says, "Actions speak louder than words."
Bobby Noyes
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In