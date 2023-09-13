Preparing for an accident is the best that we can do. Indeed, when we get into a car we fasten a seat belt for that reason. I’m a newcomer, but in the last 15 years I’ve lived here, I’ve seen ski helmet usage on Baldy increase to north of 99%. I’ve also witnessed a big increase in e-bikes, I view positively, but in the same time I perceive there is a decrease in bike helmet usage.
To use an analogy, imagine skiing down College and sharing the run with dogs, walkers, sleds, snowmobiles and an occasional deer. The bike path is like that. The helmet is your seatbelt, buckle up!
Clay Bowling
