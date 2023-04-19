My wife and I are full-time residents of Sunpointe in Elkhorn. We both are opposed to the Jericho Townhouse Project and hope that the Sun Valley City Council will override the approval by P&Z. But, we are outraged that two of the five members of P&Z did not attend a meeting that was scheduled for a date that was selected so that all members could attend. As the project was approved by a two to one vote, clearly their votes could have made a difference.
Mitchell L. Hollins
Sun Valley
