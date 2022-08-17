In March, 2022 I wrote to Sen. Jim Risch and asked that he give consideration in supporting capping insulin cost to $35 that was finally being seriously discussed after having been tabled for too many years by our politicians. I told him the story of my daughter and her husband, whose daughter, Nola, developed a virus at 18 months that attacked her pancreas which then progressed into Type 1 Diabetes. Nola is now 11 years old and has had to deal with this incurable disease since that time. To literally stay alive she has four injections daily of insulin. The cost of this is enormous—sometimes up to $500 a month. It is common knowledge among families whose children have Type 1 that the cost of insulin in Mexico or Chile is never more than $20. The money that the pharmaceutical companies are raking in supplying insulin is unforgivable when children’s lives are so dependent on receiving this drug to keep them alive. So thoughts of finally having it capped at $35 in the States was definitely exciting.
Sen. Risch kindly replied to my letter and said that the Senate Bill 3700, the Affordable Insulin Now Act, had been introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and was subsequently being referred to the Committee on Finance. This bill would cap all out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month. The senator continued to write, and I quote, "access to affordable prescription drugs is without a doubt one of the leading challenges facing Americans. The status quo is doing damage to the lives of patients and families, and we need bipartisan action."
This past week the Inflation Reduction Act was voted on— which now included capping the cost of insulin. I had such high hopes that our two Idaho Senators would vote with their hearts and their conscience and not consider pharmaceutical interests—that it would not become political—and that just maybe it would be realized how very important it was to so many, many families to vote to cap the price of insulin. My hope was dashed when Sen. Risch joined Sen. Crapo in voting to remove a $35 per month price cap on insulin for private-pay patients. Only seniors on Medicare will see a cap.
