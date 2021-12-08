President Joe Biden signed the largest infrastructure bill in over a decade. This bill stretches from bridges and roads, to schools and hospitals. The legislation includes about $550 billion in new funding for transportation, $110 billion into roads, bridges, and other projects, directs $66 billion to passenger and freight rail and $39 billion into public transportation. To put into perspective the national roads built back in 1812 only cost $7 million. That is a minuscule number compared to today’s bill.
This is the most significant mass transit investment ever. The opportunities opened up with this sum of money will provide necessary jobs, improvements and sustain a functioning society. Improvements to roadways and bridges will occur, as well as improvements to hospitals in a time where we owe a much deserved thank you to our medical personnel.
Since the 1800s, our country has focused on the importance of infrastructure and delivery of services. James Madison, one of the most influential men of the early times, said, “Nothing which tends to facilitate the intercourse between the States can be deemed unworthy of public care.” Today, we still struggle to provide basic human needs from clean water and fresh food to safe and clean housing. Basic infrastructure continues to provide opportunity and bridges the gap of economic differences.
I think we should welcome this infrastructure bill as we continue to be the strongest country we can be. This bill also offers new job opportunities, the number of construction workers has increased 12% since February of 2021. This means there are more people than ever to take on the task of this bill.
Auggie Rose, Hailey
