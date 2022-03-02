I want to thank the Mountain Express for publishing my Guest Opinion last week asking for increased safety awareness regarding collisions on Baldy ("Ski safely and respectfully," Feb. 23). As fate would have it, four days later I was hit on the Family Skiing Area of Lower Warm Springs and was sent off in an ambulance with a concussion, a severely injured shoulder and hand which may require surgery, a black eye and multiple facial abrasions. It was a tough way to highlight the need for more safety on the mountain.

I would like to sincerely thank the ski patrol for their kind and dedicated care, as I required oxygen and special handling due to the head injury. The patrollers are the true heroes of Baldy. I would especially like to thank Ashley Brown, who sat me upright and held me there for at least 15 minutes until they were able to load me into the sled; you are the kind of person that makes the world a better place.

As I sit here with post-concussion grogginess and a shoulder and hand that may require many months of painful rehab, I once again ask that everyone in our community look for ways to minimize this happening to others. It will take a community effort to create the important positive changes.

John Crews

Ketchum

