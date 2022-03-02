I want to thank the Mountain Express for publishing my Guest Opinion last week asking for increased safety awareness regarding collisions on Baldy ("Ski safely and respectfully," Feb. 23). As fate would have it, four days later I was hit on the Family Skiing Area of Lower Warm Springs and was sent off in an ambulance with a concussion, a severely injured shoulder and hand which may require surgery, a black eye and multiple facial abrasions. It was a tough way to highlight the need for more safety on the mountain.
I would like to sincerely thank the ski patrol for their kind and dedicated care, as I required oxygen and special handling due to the head injury. The patrollers are the true heroes of Baldy. I would especially like to thank Ashley Brown, who sat me upright and held me there for at least 15 minutes until they were able to load me into the sled; you are the kind of person that makes the world a better place.
As I sit here with post-concussion grogginess and a shoulder and hand that may require many months of painful rehab, I once again ask that everyone in our community look for ways to minimize this happening to others. It will take a community effort to create the important positive changes.
John Crews
Ketchum
So, where is the video?
The ski hill is almost as bad as driving around Ketchum these days! There was lots going on the mountain this past weekend…. The ski race finish on Lower Greyhawk had a diversion onto the cat track just below Race Arena that had very little signage onto Lower WarmSprings. Thus it was pretty busy on Lower Warm Springs too. If there’s a video You should ask SV Co. Unfortunate situation, glad you will be ok!
John -
Very sad to hear you are so hurt, but glad you are OK enough to
However, it sounds like you need to practice what you preach! Many of us have seen the video of the
"As I sit here with post-concussion grogginess and a shoulder and hand that may require many months of painful rehab, I once again ask that everyone in our community look for ways to minimize this happening to others. It will take a community effort to create the important positive changes."
You are too kind, John!!! Pulling a few day tickets and season passes after a warning also would not hurt. It may be, in my opinion, the only thing people in whose vocabulary "ME", "SPECIAL PERSON", or "SELF" are substituted for community will understand. They are the ones who need a figurative "hit on the head" and to be sitting at home.
John, I wish you a speedy recovery and praise your courage in speaking out.
Sadly, it was not the other person’s fault either. Both John and the other skiing were at fault (according to the video of the accident that ski patrol reviewed). And both were injured. Everyone needs to slow down!
