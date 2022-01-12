Dear fellow citizens of Carey,
I am grateful for every public official that has put in time and effort on our behalf. Current and past. It takes sacrifice. Mayor Baird was a personal mentor to me during my time as city planner. Mayor Patterson has fought diligently to protect our personal freedoms as citizens in this great country we live in.
As your mayor, my mission is to facilitate the creation of a clear, purposeful vision for Carey. A vision based on values we cherish. Neighbors we love (new and old), traditions we treasure and a bright social and economic future.
This includes change. Changing some of the existing circumstances, perspectives and policies that do not support this vision.
But this vision isn't mine. It's ours.
I submitted my candidacy to represent the interests and welfare of this community, not my own. So when we decide what changes should be made, we can bring that vision to fruition.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of this process. I promise to see you. I promise to hear you. Together, we can create our future on purpose.
For more information on my mission as your mayor, please follow my facebook page Sara Mecham for Mayor @missionvisionvalues.
Cheers to a bright, productive, promising future!
Sara Mecham
Carey mayor-elect
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In