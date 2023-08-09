Last Friday, I entered St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in a panic with my 2-year-old daughter who had been bitten by another child at camp and my 77-year-old mother who insisted that we check out the bite as a precaution.

While we sat in the Emergency Room waiting room, my mother suddenly fainted and fell to the ground. As my bewildered toddler shuffled around, I screamed to the top of my lungs, “Please save my mother.”

Within seconds, six sets of helping hands were upon my mother as she regained awareness and slid into a wheelchair. Medical personnel attended to my mom, as nurses comforted me and helped me remain calm for my daughter, too young to comprehend the chaos.

Load comments