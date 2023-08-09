Last Friday, I entered St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in a panic with my 2-year-old daughter who had been bitten by another child at camp and my 77-year-old mother who insisted that we check out the bite as a precaution.
While we sat in the Emergency Room waiting room, my mother suddenly fainted and fell to the ground. As my bewildered toddler shuffled around, I screamed to the top of my lungs, “Please save my mother.”
Within seconds, six sets of helping hands were upon my mother as she regained awareness and slid into a wheelchair. Medical personnel attended to my mom, as nurses comforted me and helped me remain calm for my daughter, too young to comprehend the chaos.
Several days prior, at the Sun Valley Writers' Conference, I had heard acclaimed author and distinguished Stanford physician Abraham Verghese present on the significance of compassionate care and the centrality of empathy to medicine.
Verghese became an author after treating AIDS patients in Tennessee and, through storytelling as well as compassionate care, has brought humanity to healthcare. He spent hours in line signing books and conversing with conference attendees; he must be the same with his patients, and the world needs more of him.
The nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers at St. Luke's could not have provided any better care for my dear mom, and for this I am eternally grateful. My mother is just fine, and so is my daughter, thanks to the marvelous medical professionals here in the Wood River Valley.
There is so much negativity in our world, and this positive story just affirms the beauty existing within our community. Having visited Sun Valley every summer since 1987, I am honored to be here and hope someday to call Sun Valley my full-time home.
