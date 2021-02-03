Every year around this time and especially after a big snow, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude and awe for the people who, night after night, lay down the most perfect pristine tracks for us to ski each day. From Galena and the Harriman to Quigley and Sun Valley, and all the other trails in between, they are beautiful. Under cover of darkness, these nighttime magicians do their work unseen by most.
You bring such joy to so many. Who are you? Until I know your names, thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart to the tips of my skis. You make life worth living!
Leslie Deitz Kaplan
Ketchum
