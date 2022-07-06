On Aug. 22, 1972, the United States Congress passed the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Act. The Act states, in part, “[be] it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that in order to assure the preservation and protection of the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values and to provide for the enhancement of the recreational values associated therewith, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is established.”
On Aug. 19 - 22, 2022, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area will celebrate the 50th year of the Act. The Forest plans to commemorate this important anniversary with several different opportunities for the public to enjoy. Please check out these events by visiting www.sawtoothnra50th.com.
We would personally like to thank the city of Stanley, city of Sun Valley and Blaine County for the resolutions passed that honored the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Act on its 50th anniversary. In addition, a special thank you to Ned Burns, Representative for District 26, for his efforts in passing a state of Idaho resolution honoring the Act. It is through partnerships with community leaders such as these that we can continue to protect and preserve this special spot for current and future generations.
Kirk Flannigan
Area Ranger
Bekee Hotze
Acting Forest Supervisor
