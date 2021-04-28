As most everyone in the Valley knows, earlier this month a fire was started in the common area of the lower part of Indian Creek by the use of a device called a Rodenator. This device is commonly used by farming operations and golf courses to control rodent populations that create dens, which can cause serious damage to swathers and mowers.
The Indian Creek Homeowners Association has used this device each spring for many years to reduce the ground squirrel population and then level the fields before the grass hay/alfalfa plants grow to obscure the large gravel and dirt mounds that affect the hay operation. The Indian Creek Homeowners Association farms about 100 acres, for several reasons: the first is to preserve very old water rights; the second is for some return on investment of the cost to irrigate and harvest the hay; and the third is to minimize fire risk in our dead-end valley by keeping our fields green and wet. The irony of this recent event is not lost on the Indian Creek Board of Directors, who authorized this activity.
The unusually dry spring has left our fields and the adjacent hillside in a state never experienced before, with near disastrous results. We know had the weather and winds been worse, this 30-acre fire could have spread far and wide. Obviously, the use of the Rodenator has been suspended, and any future use will be very seriously evaluated.
Finally, it must be said that the General Manager for our Association, Blake Everson, was working at the direction of the Board of Directors. He was carefully following the protocols for the use of the machine, used the fire extinguishing device he had as part of the operation, and took all the steps that could be taken once the fire started and took off. He cooperated fully with all of the responders as they showed up on the scene.
We regret greatly that this has happened.
Board of Directors, Indian Creek Homeowners Association
Ridiculous method of exterminating rodents! Indian Creek HOA deserves this kind of shame. Trying to make your neighborhood more exclusive with signage at the pond and corner of N. Hiawatha and Indian Creek Rd makes you look arrogant and out of touch. Using the Rodenator and torching the hillside only confirms it. Looks like you got exactly what you deserve: public scorn and ridicule.
I live right down Buttercup road, and it was a definitely a windy, dry day. A rodentator is essentially a road flare that can't be extinguished unless it is submerged in water. Your actions are inexcusable, these devices should be used when the ground is wet, such as after yesterdays rain and snow. We use a pellet gun to control ground squirrels in our horse pasture, safe and effective.
