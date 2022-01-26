After reading Jima Rice’s Letter to the Editor in last week's Express ("Tired of the Twilight Zone," published Jan. 19), I felt she was asking for a response to her remarks. While what she wrote was compelling, and certainly timely regarding our nation’s state of affairs and public complacency, her objective was lost with her unnecessary negative remarks about a political party. They didn’t fit with her objective of open, unbiased discussion. I agree we are in a time of mistrust of our leaders at national and local levels because of a lack of transparency. As Americans, we must all take some responsibility for our present turmoil and, if we don’t do something now, we may not have a chance. This applies to both political parties. Jima’s attempt to bring open-minded people together to exchange thoughts and perhaps develop a cohesive plan of action is a great idea. What will it take to make this happen?
Pat Duggan
Ketchum
