On June 9, Cathy Nikolaisons, Executive Director of SV Realtors Give, arrived at our home with her merry band of volunteers armed with clippers, rakes, shovels, plants, mulch, etc., and most of all giving hearts and lots of enthusiasm. They came in two shifts arriving a 9:30 a.m. and finishing around 3 p.m. Our yard was transformed from a sorry sight into a groomed and colorful place. Katie Phillips from the Senior Connection showed up and pitched in as did two stalwart young lads that worked as hard as the adults.
They were all volunteers and everything was donated by the organization as a thank you to Veterans. We were overwhelmed by their generosity and impressed by their hard work.
Thank you sounds inadequate, but please know our thanks are offered with humility and major gratitude.
Brian and Pat Williams
Hailey
